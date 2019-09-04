LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.31% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CBL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of NYSE CBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 39,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

