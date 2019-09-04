LSV Asset Management Sells 14,800 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,609,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,733. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. 15,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,963. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

