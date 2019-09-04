LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at about $212,214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $104,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $92,639,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $90,911,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,639,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

