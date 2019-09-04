Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.37.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $194.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

