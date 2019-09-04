Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $1,178,773.50 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 20,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,773.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,784,755.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LITE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 670,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,814. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 36.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lumentum by 31.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

