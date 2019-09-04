Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will announce sales of $130.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.58 million. Mack Cali Realty posted sales of $132.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year sales of $527.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $538.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $534.15 million, with estimates ranging from $505.26 million to $563.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, Director Alan R. Batkin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 300,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

