Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.23

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and traded as high as $23.56. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 29,773 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

