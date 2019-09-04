MACRO Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 2,410 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after buying an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,984,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after buying an additional 483,263 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,166,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after buying an additional 106,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.39. The company had a trading volume of 123,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,659. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $225.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

