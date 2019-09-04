MACRO Consulting Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MACRO Consulting Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.78 and a 200-day moving average of $289.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

