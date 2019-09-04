MACRO Consulting Group Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Markel comprises 4.7% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Markel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Markel by 3.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Markel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,153.34. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,455. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,059.63. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total transaction of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,913.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

