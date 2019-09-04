MACRO Consulting Group Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MACRO Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5,729.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 563,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after buying an additional 554,157 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.27. The company had a trading volume of 116,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

