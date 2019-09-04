Main Street Research LLC Buys 276 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,799.09. The company had a trading volume of 526,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,844.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,827.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

