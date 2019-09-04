Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.38

Shares of Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.38 and traded as high as $175.00. Man Group shares last traded at $173.40, with a volume of 2,803,029 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

