Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

MANT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Mantech International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $69.47 on Friday. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $536,206.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $249,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

