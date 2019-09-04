Maple Leaf Foods Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

TSE:MFI opened at C$31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$26.05 and a one year high of C$35.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.65.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Richard Young sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,453,423.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.