Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.40. Marin Software shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 815 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 113.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

