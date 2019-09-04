MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Citigroup raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

