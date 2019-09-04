Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.83.

Amgen stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.44. 855,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.