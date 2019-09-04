Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.80. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 150 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mastech Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.