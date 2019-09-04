Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

