Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Materion worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Materion by 65.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 116.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,207. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

