Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 1,371 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 900,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Matinas Biopharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.