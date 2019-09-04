Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,082 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $3,326,362. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. 358,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,229. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.