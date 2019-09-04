Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) recently:

9/3/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $56.00.

8/28/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

7/31/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. The company is benefiting from increasing production of electric vehicle which is aiding the adoption rate of its battery management system products. Its strengthening content in driver assistance applications remains a major positive. Maxim expects to gain from content growth in factory automation which is likely to drive revenues in the industrial market. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. However, sluggishness in the demand environment remains a major concern for its position in industrial, consumer, communications and data center markets. Softness in smartphone business and 100G laser driver shipment are headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

7/15/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2019 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,277. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

