MediBloc (MED) Reaches One Day Volume of $280,165.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One MediBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,565.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.01696353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.44 or 0.02826094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00644634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00698272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00428584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008952 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

