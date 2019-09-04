Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will report $10.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.68 million. Medley Capital reported sales of $15.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year sales of $49.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.86 million to $51.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 165.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of MCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,986. The company has a market cap of $140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33. Medley Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Loukas Stephen acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

