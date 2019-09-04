MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 835,444 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,457,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 381,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 802,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 355,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 122,409 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $2,613,432.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

