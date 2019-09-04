Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,701 shares of company stock worth $8,491,824 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.66. 4,320,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.