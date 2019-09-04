Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.20

Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $17.66. Melrose Bancorp shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

