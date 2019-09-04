Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) Receives GBX 389.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 389.17 ($5.09).

A number of brokerages have commented on MERL. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Merlin Entertainments to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

LON MERL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 451.60 ($5.90). The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 451.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. Merlin Entertainments has a 1 year low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 455.25 ($5.95). The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24.

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 2.50 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). On average, analysts anticipate that Merlin Entertainments will post 2254.9999828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

