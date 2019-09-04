MetaHash 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.17 Million (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. MetaHash has a market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00206914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01251569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019907 BTC.

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash's launch date was May 29th, 2018. MetaHash's total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins.

The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

