Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 16.7%

Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 695,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 533% from the average session volume of 109,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

