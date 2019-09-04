MicroBitcoin Price Up 83.3% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 83.3% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $4,592.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

