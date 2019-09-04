Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $604.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 604 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 596 ($7.79), with a volume of 42584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 million and a P/E ratio of -27.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 584.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 467.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Russell Allen Richard Napier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.23), for a total value of £19,908 ($26,013.33).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

