MinexCoin (MNX) Hits One Day Volume of $173,313.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $690,502.00 and approximately $173,313.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00208725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.01264625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039278 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086407 BTC.

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,401,720 coins and its circulating supply is 5,802,603 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

