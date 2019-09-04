Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 524 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

