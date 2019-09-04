Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HD Supply by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HD Supply by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

