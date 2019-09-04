Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $899,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $114.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

