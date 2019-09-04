Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ATHM. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.55. 9,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,875. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

