Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,557 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,331,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,384 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,209,000 after acquiring an additional 121,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,281,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 354,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,058,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 188,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

