Mixin Price Down 1.5% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $224.86 or 0.02133745 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market cap of $103.06 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,335 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

