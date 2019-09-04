Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Mobile Mini worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

MINI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

