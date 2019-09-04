Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

MOBL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $750.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.59. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,806.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $3,778,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

