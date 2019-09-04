Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monotype Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monotype Imaging by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 76,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 298,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TYPE opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYPE shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

