Mork Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRLN. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

In other news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $51,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $264.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.