M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.61% of United Bankshares worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Bankshares by 769.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,666,000 after buying an additional 577,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bankshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,386,000 after buying an additional 403,409 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 127,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 101,765 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

