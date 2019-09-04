M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 145,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

