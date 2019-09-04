M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,051. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

