M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,432 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 19.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,275. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

