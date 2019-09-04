M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,071 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $29,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,484. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $120.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

